Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce sales of $585.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.80 million and the lowest is $582.90 million. Crocs posted sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,228. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

