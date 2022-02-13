Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post ($2.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.40) and the lowest is ($2.91). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.71) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

HA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 1,340,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

