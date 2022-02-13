Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

