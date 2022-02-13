Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.60) and the highest is ($1.34). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 519,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

