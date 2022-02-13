Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.72 billion and the lowest is $6.41 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,165. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

