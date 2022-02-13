Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 963,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Uniti Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 89,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,216. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

