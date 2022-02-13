Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,584. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

