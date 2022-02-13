Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post sales of $298.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.04 million to $360.00 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after buying an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Denbury by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 240,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 633,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

