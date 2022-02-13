Zacks: Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

ENTA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 142,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.