Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,726 shares of company stock valued at $104,477. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 332,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.