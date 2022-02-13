Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.