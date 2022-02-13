Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will post $111.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $113.10 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $53.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $308.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $539.71 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DESP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $838.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.18. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

