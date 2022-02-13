Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $274.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $277.70 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

