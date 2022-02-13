Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 721,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

