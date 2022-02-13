Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 11,462,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,271,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

