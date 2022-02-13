Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.75. Silvergate Capital also reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average is $139.93.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

