Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.27. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

