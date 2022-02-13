Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.09. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.00. 1,037,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.