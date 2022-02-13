Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.09. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.00. 1,037,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
