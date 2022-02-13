Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 557,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

