Zacks: Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.51. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 413,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

