Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.30 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

