Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,285 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TEGNA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 223,939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TEGNA by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.