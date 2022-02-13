Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of HealthStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a PE ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

