Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,568 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

