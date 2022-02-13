Zacks Investment Management Sells 10,774 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lam Research by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $559.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

