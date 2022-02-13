Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,330 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

