Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Hold

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $70.84.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.