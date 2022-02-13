Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $301.18 million, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

