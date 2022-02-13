Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AURA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

