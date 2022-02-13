Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,650,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

