Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Trading Down 21.9%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) fell 21.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Zadar Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)
