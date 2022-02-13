Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Trading Down 21.9%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) fell 21.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Get Zadar Ventures alerts:

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.