Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

