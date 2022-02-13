Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $64.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

