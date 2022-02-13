zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($419.92).

ZO1 has been the topic of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($551.72) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($551.72) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($551.72) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ZO1 opened at €470.20 ($540.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €475.44 and its 200 day moving average is €446.40. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €181.60 ($208.74) and a fifty-two week high of €491.80 ($565.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -623.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

