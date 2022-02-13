Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

ZYME opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

