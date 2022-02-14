$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($16.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.22. 774,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.08.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.