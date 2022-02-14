$0.24 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 17,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.