$0.24 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 17,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.