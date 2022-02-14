$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.73. 2,405,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.