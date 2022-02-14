$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.73. 2,405,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

