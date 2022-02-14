$0.81 EPS Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30. Immatics has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

