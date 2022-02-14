$0.84 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

