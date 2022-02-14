$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 118,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,083. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

