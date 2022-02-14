$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.94 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

