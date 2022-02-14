$1.24 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 80.9% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

