$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $1.54. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $19.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,082,185. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.76 on Monday, hitting $875.76. 22,538,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,750,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $994.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $911.65. The company has a market cap of $879.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

