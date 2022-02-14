$125.20 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report $125.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Invitae posted sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $464.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $466.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $663.67 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $700.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitae.
NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.
Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 4,220,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,947. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.76.
About Invitae
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
