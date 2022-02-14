$15.03 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. 70,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $799.33 million, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

