16,940 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
AN opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.