16,940 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

