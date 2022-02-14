1,800 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $230.88 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $127.81 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $179.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

