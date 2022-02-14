$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

