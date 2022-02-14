$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PVH by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

